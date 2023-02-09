Lunar New Year festival celebrates Chinese culture
Photos by Greg Robinson and Christian Raitt

To ring in the Lunar New Year, the Heritage High School Chinese Culture Club hosted a festival in downtown Brentwood on Saturday, Feb. 4, as a fundraiser for the club and the others there.The festival took place between Oak Street, along Second and Third streets and acted as a festival and street market. The main feature of the festival was a Lion Dance performed by professional dancers from Hung Sing Martial Arts.

