Making friends, spreading joy
Photo courtesy of Marla Luckhard

Friends with Flowers, a group of big-hearted ladies, headed up by Brentwood resident Lisa Schall, have been busy this holiday season. They have been making handmade Christmas goodie bags for each resident of several local assisted-living places. Westmont resident Frank Quinn, center, gratefully accepts his gift, smiling under his mask with son Dan and Activities Director Helen Riley. Frank is a Navy veteran who said he appreciated the kindness.

