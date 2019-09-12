More than 65 athletes competed in the 17th annual California Waterski ProAm at Diablo Shores in Brentwood, Sept. 6-8. U.S. water ski athletes Regina Jaquess (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) and Nate Smith (Winter Garden, Fla.) won respective slalom titles on Sunday. Jaquess won the women’s slalom title, defeating Canada’s Whitney McClintock in the head-to-head final. Jaquess scored 2 buoys at 41 feet off to McClintock’s 3 buoys at 39-1/2 feet off. Smith won the men’s slalom title, defeating Canada’s Steven Neveu in the head-to-head final. Smith scored a ½ buoy at 43 feet off to Neveu’s ½ buoy at 41 feet off. To view the final head-to-head brackets for amateurs and professionals, visit www.bit.ly/waterskiproam.
