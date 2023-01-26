Mary Casey Black Elementary leader Gonzalez chosen Principal of the Year

Mary Casey Black Principal Maria Gonzalez has been selected by the ACSA Delta Charter as Elementary Principal of the Year.
Gonzalez has been the principal of Mary Casey Black since 2018. Prior to that, she was Principal of Hillview Junior High School in the Pittsburg School District for 2 years, and Vice Principal of Edna Hill Middle School for 8 years.
She was previously selected as Association of California School Administrators Outstanding Co-Administrator of the Year for Region 6 in 2015.
