Mary Casey Black Elementary School Principal Maria Gonzalez and teacher on special assignment Kim Ruiz are seen here covered in green slime. Students took great pleasure in dousing these officials as a reward for raising over $7,000 for the American Heart Association, when their original goal had been $1,500.
Mary Casey Black Elementary School raises over $7,000 for the American Heart Association
