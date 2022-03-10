Longtime Contra Costa County prosecutor Mary Knox will vie for the Contra Costa County district’s attorney’s seat in June’s election.
The 37-year deputy district attorney is the only candidate to file as of March 8 at noon, according to Dawn Kruger, a civic outreach and engagement specialist with the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department. The filing deadline is March 11. Current District Attorney Diana Becton has launched a re-election campaign, but has not filed the necessary papers as of March 8.
Born and raised in Contra Costa County, Knox said she’s hoping to restore the strength to what Knox called the once-proud office.
If elected, Knox said she plans to “charge people with crimes that can be proven and hold criminals accountable in a meaningful way.”
“My first goal is pretty simple: Start doing the job that the DA is elected to do, and that is to enforce the laws, and enforce the laws as they are written and not subject to my personal agenda or my political beliefs but to truly have blind and true justice return to this office,” Knox said.
Knox said she would also:
- Reestablish positive collaborations with law enforcement
- Work with county supervisors to hire much-needed experienced prosecutors
- Bring all district attorney office staff back to the office
- Launch a mentoring program for new attorneys in the office
- Implement a three-point plan to tackle the rising rate of county smash-and-grab retail thefts: convening a Bay Area-wide law enforcement response to track and apprehend suspects; deploying cameras to prevent the use of freeways as crime corridors; and cutting into the use of social media as a looting enabler.
“I have every confidence that we are going to turn this ship around,” Knox said.
Knox has a history of establishing proactive crime-fighting techniques and procedures.
As a homicide unit supervisor, she created a plan for a new community violence reduction unit that involved intervention, prevention and education focused on violent hot spots throughout the county.
“They were frequently able to absolutely prevent homicides, and through the prosecutions we were able to dismantle different criminal street gangs,” Knox said.
Knox was also a key player in launching a freeway security network — using gunshot detection technology, tilt zoom cameras and license plate readers — from Richmond on Interstate 80 through Antioch on Highway 4 that is credited with helping reduce highway shootings from 58 in 2015 and 2016 to two in 2019, both of which were solved within hours with information obtained by the freeway security network.
She also created an adult truancy court in collaboration with juvenile court judges that addressed parents who were found not to be bringing their young kids to school. And she played a key role in securing a three- year, $3 million grant to design a human trafficking unit to investigate both sex and labor trafficking.
“I have spent the last 37 years doing exactly what I plan to do,” Knox said. “This has been my entire career, and quite frankly, I have been training for this, to be the DA, for 37 years.”
Knox has scheduled a “Meet Mary” fundraising event on Saturday, March 19, at Harry’s Wine Depot & Tavern (561 First St. in Brentwood), from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information about Knox, visit https://maryknox4da.com/.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.