Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is partnering with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano to reduce hunger among seniors in the Diablo Region. The Grocery Bag Program is a pilot program that delivers healthy groceries and fresh produce twice a month to homebound seniors who can cook simple meals but are unable to travel to the Food Bank.
By teaming up, the Food Bank and MOW Diablo Region are able to provide more healthy food to seniors by delivering it to their homes. The Grocery Bag Program is already delivering 48 grocery bags twice a month to 12 individual clients in Oakley, Brentwood, Martinez and Concord. “This pilot program addresses a problem many seniors face which is being unable to access the food they need,” says Caitlin Sly, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region. “This is especially true during the pandemic.” To learn more about the growth of the pilot Grocery Bag Program email Casey Claibourne at cclaibourne@mowdr.org.
