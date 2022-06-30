The Meals on Wheels Diablo Region seeks delivery associates to deliver meals to senior clients in Contra Costa County.
The nonprofit, which estimates it helps 7,500 seniors each year in Contra Costa County, strives to enhance the lives of older adults by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently.
In addition to hourly pay, delivery associates receive mileage reimbursement.
"Seniors are the hidden hungry and the meal we deliver is often the only meal they will eat all day," said Zoë Broussard, a spokesperson for the organization. "And often the brief interaction with the delivery associate may be the only person a senior will see all day."
For more information or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3QUaKhY.
