Volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels driver Ruth, left, delivers a warm, nutritious meal to a senior in need.

Photo courtesy of Sharon Fitzgerald

The Meals on Wheels Diablo Region seeks delivery associates to deliver meals to senior clients in Contra Costa County.

The nonprofit, which estimates it helps 7,500 seniors each year in Contra Costa County, strives to enhance the lives of older adults by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently.

In addition to hourly pay, delivery associates receive mileage reimbursement.

"Seniors are the hidden hungry and the meal we deliver is often the only meal they will eat all day," said Zoë Broussard, a spokesperson for the organization. "And often the brief interaction with the delivery associate may be the only person a senior will see all day."

For more information or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3QUaKhY.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription