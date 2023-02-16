Meet The Beat - Deputy Christopher Kooy

Feature: Deputy Christopher Kooy
Agency: Contra Costa County Sheriff Department
Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Kooy was assigned to Discovery Bay in January as one of its resident deputies. A seven-year veteran of the department, Kooy previously worked in the Martinez Detention Facility, and on patrol in the west side of the county. He said he’s happy to be working in his own area.
“I moved to the area about two years ago, and I just absolutely love living in the area; meeting a lot of people in the community and seeing how the community is,” Kooy said, adding the friendly atmosphere in Discovery Bay reminds him of his hometown, Tracy.
As a resident deputy, Kooy’s primary patrol area will be Discovery Bay. He said he hopes people who see him feel free to stop and get to know him.
“I’m not shy, I’m an open book,” he said. “So if anyone sees me driving around and wants to talk, they can flag me down. I love hearing from people in the community and learning about what issues they have and getting to know them better and how to help.”
Kooy said he knew law enforcement was the career for him after he participated in a ride-along with a Hayward police officer who used his position to help the citizens under his care. He had been raised in a home where giving back was part of his upbringing, and he wanted to continue to help people.
“I like helping people,” said Kooy, 31. “I never had an idea of what I wanted to do until that ride-along, seeing how the officers helped some of the families in domestic instances or when someone was stealing and how the officers helped, and they would do things for people, sometimes it was something small like a bag of groceries, but it was cool to see them helping out.”
That experience stayed with Kooy, and he now helps the residents of Contra Costa County when he can. In his free time, Kooy said he enjoys traveling and spending time with his friends. Residents are likely to run into him working out or eating out.
“People might see me at the gym,” he said, adding he enjoys living a healthful lifestyle. “In the warm weather, you’ll see me running around Discovery Bay, and probably at the restaurants. I like to wind down with my friends, and try new restaurants and hang out at the local spots.”
