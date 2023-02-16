Meet The Beat - Deputy Christopher Kooy
Submitted photo

Feature: Deputy Christopher Kooy

Agency: Contra Costa County Sheriff Department

Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Kooy was assigned to Discovery Bay in January as one of its resident deputies. A seven-year veteran of the department, Kooy previously worked in the Martinez Detention Facility, and on patrol in the west side of the county. He said he’s happy to be working in his own area.

