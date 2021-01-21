Meet The Beat: Deputy Cody Castelluccio

Feature: Deputy Cody Castelluccio
As one of Discovery Bay’s resident deputies, Cody Castelluccio said he works to keep the local citizens safe.
“I patrol around Discovery Bay, talk to the businesses, talk to the community, especially when I see kids,” Castelluccio said. “I also venture out to Bethel Island or Oakley when things in Discovery Bay are tame and try to arrest the criminals in other places too. What that does is prevent the known criminals coming into Discovery Bay and causing crime there.”
Castelluccio is a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and wrapping up his first year on assignment as one of the town’s resident deputies. An East County native, he said he loves working in the community he knows so well, ensuring his hometown feels safe and secure. Before beginning his career in law enforcement, Castelluccio spent eight years in the army. During that time, he was stationed in Arizona and deployed to Afghanistan.
Castelluccio said his normal run of projects has been cancelled by the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Without community events, parades and concerts to participate in or outreach programs like Rad Kids, his work has been a little less exciting this year.
“I love working with the community and being able to make sure they feel safe and secure,” he said. “I especially like working with the kids, giving them stickers and seeing a smile on their faces.”
Castelluccio’s work in preventing crime won him recognition from the department in the form of Deputy of the Month in July of last year. He is currently in school to earn a degree in criminal justice. He spends his free time working out and hopes to train for a full marathon once shelter-in-place restrictions allow gatherings again. He currently lives in Walnut Creek with his wife.
