Meet The Beat: Deputy Glenn Bryant

Feature: Deputy Glenn Bryant
Agency: Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office
Glenn Bryant is one of Discovery Bay’s resident deputies.
For the past year, he has cruised the local streets, answering calls for service and reaching out to the community. As a six-year veteran of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office, he said he has enjoyed his time helping the residents of the small Delta town.
“I drive around Discovery Bay, patrol the area,” Bryant said of his daily activities. “Sometimes, I go out and go to the businesses and make a connection, get a perspective from the community about what issues they’d like us to address or any things they’d like us to stay focused on.”
Bryant said growing up, he was taught to help people. Choosing law enforcement as a career was a result of those lessons and he said his position as a peace office is his way of giving back to the community.
When looking at police academies, Bryant said he chose the sheriff’s office because of the variety of available duties. Like most of his fellow officers, Bryant liked the array of choices beyond street patrol that included marine patrol, investigative duties and jail work.
“Whatever your goal is, they have it,” Bryant said. “You aren’t tied to one particular area. You can work in Discovery Bay or Richmond. You have the entire county. That’s one of the main reasons why I chose this department . . . most people, they work in their careers, and they can feel stuck. But here, you get bored, you can go somewhere else.”
Bryant said he also like not knowing what each day will bring, noting he “put on the same uniform every day to go do something different.”
Although many of the department’s normal outreach activities were curtailed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryant said he enjoyed helping with socially distanced activities like the Easter Parade and the Discovery Bay Parade of Lights. He said he likes to make connections with the residents and hopes to continue to do that in the future.
When he isn’t patrolling the streets of Discovery Bay, Bryant enjoys playing chess, card games, driving his remote-control cars and woodworking – a hobby he picked up in shop class during high school.
“I like to build things,” he said. “My last project I built was a console table, but my favorite was my gumball machine I made in ninth grade.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.