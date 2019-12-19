Feature: Daniel Nelson
Agency: East Contra Costa Fire Protection District
Daniel Nelson knows a thing or two about public service.
A man with a long track record of volunteer community service and eight years in the United States Marine Corps, Nelson is committed to helping his fellow man. That’s why he embarked on a new career challenge: firefighting. As a probationary firefighter with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD), Nelson is learning how he can have a strong impact on his community.
“I wanted something where I could have a direct influence in the community and continue my service,” Nelson said of his choice to pursue a career in firefighting. “Ever since I was young, I’ve always volunteered with community stuff, then went into the military and carried that mindset over.”
Nelson has worked in a variety of positions during his lifetime, including construction and a short stint as a professional wrestler. In June, he came to work for ECCFPD, citing its geographical diversity as a draw. Here, he will be able to learn city firefighting skills, along with residential and rural practices.
“We also have plenty of motor vehicle accidents, and we have the waterways,” Nelson said. “It seemed like a place I could really grow as an individual and as a firefighter, which is really important to me in my career … with this district here, it’s so diverse, you get experience with everything.”
Nelson is six months into his two-year probationary period. As he works toward his goal of becoming a permanent employee, he will be commuting back and forth from his mother’s house in Alameda. Nelson moved back home last year, when his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She died in September, and Nelson is taking some time to be with his siblings before making his next domestic move.
Nelson hopes to have a positive impact on the local community through his job and continued volunteer work. East County residents are likely to see Nelson fishing in Bethel Island or riding his motorcycle on a country road.
