Meet The Beat: Officer Tyler Radcliffe

Feature: Officer Tyler Radcliffe
Agency: Oakley Police Department
Oakley Police Department is home to the city’s peace officers, including Tyler Radcliffe, a 15-year law enforcement veteran.
Radcliffe was part of the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office and assigned to Oakley in 2006, but stayed with the city when it broke off to form its own department in 2012.
“I live in this community, so I was in touch with it and it worked out well,” Radcliffe said of staying with the city. “Also, a lot of the guys who were staying were men I respected throughout my career with the sheriff’s office and to be part of something brand new was exciting to me.”
Radcliffe, 36, is an East County native and said he likes working in the area he grew up in. When he was young, Radcliffe enjoyed playing sports and being active and said he knew his interests lay in a career that would keep him moving.
“I always knew I wanted to be outdoors and involved with people and I put myself through the police academy,” he said. “Law enforcement is one of those jobs that intrigued me. It requires you to do selfless acts every day and I thought that was really cool.”
Radcliffe is currently a K-9 officer, working with his 20-month-old German Shepherd, Harkon. Harkon’s job is apprehension, and he is capable of tracking people or articles that are lost.
“He is able to detect odors,” said Radcliffe. “If someone threw a firearm, he can detect that. He also tracks and can find bad guys or missing children, an elderly person with dementia who walked away from the house.”
Radcliffe said he and Harkon train daily, working on skills and strengthening their bond. Radcliffe is also a defensive tactics instructor, has worked in homeless outreach, and Cease Fire, a program designed to give individuals with repeat firearms offenses a resource to leave gang life.
“We try to use the laws we have and constantly reach out to known offenders,” he explained. “Some of these guys who have repeating offenses with firearms typically belong to or have some kind of affiliation to some kind of gang. Our job was to reach out to them and show them other avenues, or offer resources, jobs to them, show them another way, things we could implement so they could have a positive progression with their lives and not go back to the circle where they constantly repeat the same offenses.”
Radcliffe said his favorite part of the job is working with the public. He said he feels the rewards of working in a city where the residents care about their community.
Radcliffe is a graduate from Antioch High School and attended Los Medanos College. In his free time, he enjoys fishing, hunting, wake surfing and snowboarding. He enjoys spending time on the Delta and at Jay Dee’s barber shop in Antioch.
“I have spent my entire life out here and I feel like I know everybody,” said Radcliffe.
