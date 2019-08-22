Feature: Yvonne Bermudez
For the past three years, Yvonne Bermudez has been helping patrons at the Brentwood Library. A veteran librarian of six years, Bermudez said she enjoys getting to know the people of her community as she helps them with their accounts.
“I’m a clerk, and clerks tend to do a lot of patron account kinds of things, lost items and cards — anything to do with anyone’s account,” Bermudez said.
She also does behind-the-scenes support for many of the library’s events, such as printing forms, ordering supplies and prepping for events.
Her favorite part of the job? Library patrons.
“I enjoy our interactions,” she said. “We get to know them. I know a lot of the regulars by first name, and I think they appreciate that.”
While the new library was being built, Bermudez worked full time at the temporary location, across the street in the community center. She said after spending so much time in that small space, the new building feels like a mansion.
“The new library is amazing,” Bermudez said with a smile. “We are the only library in East County that has study rooms. We just have so many resources for everybody, it’s not just books. We have online magazines, streaming books, free museum passes and online learning games for kids.”
Bermudez lives in Oakley with her husband and two children. During her free time, she enjoys crafting, painting, photography, crocheting and repurposing leftovers from other projects. People are likely to see her at community events or a local park with her family.
