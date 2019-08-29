Feature: Kevin Rohani
Agency: Director of Public Works and Engineering for Oakley
Kevin Rohani has two decades of experience in public works and city engineering. Originally a private consultant, Rohani designed transportation systems, highways, roadways and an assortment of public infrastructure in the Bay Area and Louisiana. For the last five years, he has worked for the citizens of Oakley.
“My average day covers a whole gamut of things,” Rohani said. “Just because we are a small organization, we have a very multifaceted operation. I’m here in the office for meetings and discussion, I go to project sites, I’m in and out of the office the whole day.”
Some of the bigger projects he has worked on are the first phase of the downtown revitalization project and the recreation center for the City of Oakley. He is currently preparing to construct an Amtrak train platform near Second Street as part of a future phase of the downtown project. He said it is a collective project, involving multiple departments of the city government.
The Brentwood resident said he isn’t one for sitting indoors, but prefers to be out in nature — hiking, biking or fishing. One of his favorite spots to enjoy the fresh air is Round Valley Regional Preserve, off Marsh Creek Road.
Rohani said one of the best things about working in Oakley is the atmosphere created by his fellow employees.
“What I really like about working in Oakley is the organization and atmosphere we have with the City of Oakley government,” he said. “It’s a fast-paced, driven environment, but it’s very supportive, and I have excellent colleagues ... We have a cohesive team, and you don’t always see that across departments.”
