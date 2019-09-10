Miki Tsubota wears many hats: husband, father and director of Public Works for the City of Brentwood.
Since his hiring in 2016, Tsubota has led the team responsible for design, construction, operation and maintenance of Brentwood’s public infrastructure. During his tenure with the city, he has led many projects, and credits his strong team with those projects’ success.
“I enjoy working for Brentwood because I am surrounded and supported by an extraordinary team that truly cares about the community and public service,” Tsubota said. “My favorite project is helping foster a passionate, civic-minded, high-quality team here at the city, that believes in enhancing our community’s quality of life.”
Tsubota came to Brentwood with 18 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. He studied civil engineering and construction management at UC Davis and UC Berkeley, then began working for a private civil engineering design firm. From there, he transitioned into the public sector when he went to work for the City of Napa, prior to his position in Brentwood. His current responsibilities encompass a wide range of infrastructure, from water and wastewater to garbage, recycling and streets.
When he isn’t at work, Tsubota enjoys spending time with his family, traveling and playing soccer. He stays involved in his sons’ myriad activities and relishes date nights with his wife.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.