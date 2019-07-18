Feature: Aaron Goldsworthy
Agency: Water and wastewater manager, Town of Discovery Bay
Aaron Goldsworthy likes to work with his hands.
As the new water and wastewater manager for the Town of Discovery Bay, his skills have come in handy. Since 2011, when he was hired as a water technician, the Discovery Bay native has worked closely with Virgil Koehne, his predecessor, and Veolia, the company to which the town outsources its water and wastewater operations.
“I’m familiar with the town system and how the distribution system works,” Goldsworthy said, when asked about his qualifications. “(The job) has a lot of nuances that I like, and new things pop up every day.”
Before coming to work for the town, Goldsworthy got his hands dirty in several different fields, looking for something he could settle to. His prior experience includes working as an electrician, a tow truck operator and an automotive mechanic.
“I’m mechanically inclined, a field kind of guy,” Goldsworthy said with a smile.
He added that one of the best parts of his job involves the unknown of each day, from water leaks to new projects. Currently, he is finishing work on a wastewater operations manual begun by Koehne.
“I don’t have any big plans (for my position) yet,” Goldsworthy said. “I’m just trying to absorb as much information as possible about where the town wants to go, to see if any changes need to be made and what best suits the town.”
When he isn’t ensuring Discovery Bay residents have clean water and flushing toilets, Goldsworthy enjoys working on cars. He said he isn’t particular about one make or model, but will tinker on anything he can get his hands on — his current project is a 1975 Datsun 280Z. He also enjoys boating, camping and traveling.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.