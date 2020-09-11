Feature: Tim Przybyla
Agency: City of Oakley Finance Director
Tim Przybyla goes to work each day with goal of keeping Oakley in the black.
As the town’s finance director, he works hard to ensure the city is well prepared for the future. He joined Oakley’s team last summer and said he likes city hall’s atmosphere.
“I’m just really happy to be working for the City of Oakley,” Przybyla said. “They are all good people here and care about each other and support each other. There are high expectations, but I think the city should be really proud of all they have accomplished.”
Przybyla did not initially intend to go into finance. He attended Fresno State and graduated with a degree in business administration. After working in the grocery business for some time, he decided to go back to school and earned his CPA. He worked in the Fresno area, then applied for Oakley’s position when his predecessor, who planned to retire, told him what a great place Oakley was.
“Now I live in Brentwood and work in Oakley,” he said. “I like the small-town feel.”
Przybyla added he looks forward to a time when he can become involved in the Rotary Club and devote some time to serving his community in other ways, post-pandemic.
One aspect of Przybyla’s job is creating a budget for each of the city’s departments. While the city already receives awards for its financial statements, he hopes to add another award to the list.
“One award the city hasn’t ever received is a budget award, so we will be applying for the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers Excellence in Budgeting award for our 2020-2021 budget,” he said. “The city has a good budget, but we made some refinements and added some elements to it that should help us obtain the award so the city can start receiving awards for its budget.”
Przybyla lives in Brentwood with his wife. He said he enjoys spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His hobbies include riding motorcycles, photography, camping and fishing. People are likely to see him dining outside at The Black Bear Diner or riding his dirt bike around the Mount Diablo foothills.
