Meet The Manager: Economic Development Manager Ricardo Noguera

Feature: Ricardo Noguera
Agency: Economic Development Manager
Brentwood welcomed a new manager of economic development in January: Long Island, N.Y. transplant Ricardo Noguera.
Noguera comes to the city with more than three decades’ experience in building up and marketing communities. He said he believes if a person achieves their educational goals, they will be happier.
“I have always felt that by assisting folks, by creating an environment where people can pursue their careers, that is helping them,” he said. “My draw to economic development is along the lines of helping folks pursue what they are passionate about. In attracting jobs and industries to cities, so that cities can provide necessary services – like police, fire, utilities, so you can have a well-balanced community – that’s what drew me to this field.”
Noguera has made a career of discerning the challenges a city faces, then finding ways to lift the city above those challenges and provide better access to jobs and education. He is excited about developing Brentwood’s Innovation Center on approximately 300 acres of land straddling the Highway 4 Bypass. He said he is excited by the challenge of creating an employment base among companies in the technology, life science and biotech fields offering corporate positions.
“When we look at land available for development in the San Francisco Bay Area, outside of the Concord Naval Base, the Innovation Center is one of the largest, last remaining pieces of undeveloped land available for development,” Noguera said. “That’s how we are marketing it, not only in the county, but across the Bay Area and the country … I’m hoping to create an environment where the residents here don’t have to commute every day and leave the area.”
Though he grew up in Long Island – graduating from Brentwood High School on the Bay Shore – Noguera attended UC Berkeley, graduating with a master’s degree in 1988 and settled in the Bay Area until 2002. He’s worked across Northern California and the country, including Florida, the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles.
Noguera is married and lives in Walnut Creek with his wife. The couple raised two children and enjoy spending their time outdoors. Noguera said he enjoys white water rafting and visiting Yellowstone National Park to watch the wolves there.
As he settles into his new position, he plans to focus on getting Brentwood the employment opportunities he feels the residents deserve.
“I like working with communities that are trying to reach the next level,” he said of his reasons for choosing Brentwood. “The downtown doesn’t need a lot of tinkering with, but I saw it as an opportunity. I like a challenge, and I like to come into communities where they are trying to make things work and help them lift things up. That was my main draw for Brentwood, to help facilitate the development of the Innovation Center. My goal over the next three to five years is to create an employment center and attract the white-collar office market. We have a little industry, but my goal is to attract good-paying jobs for the people who live here.”
