Feature: Allen Baquilar
Agency: City of Brentwood
Managing engineering projects for The city of Brentwood falls under the purview of Allen Baquilar.
From commercial and residential developments to encroachment and utility projects, Baquilar oversees them all.
“My responsibilities include managing and overseeing engineering staff that are involved in the review of private development projects like residential subdivisions and construction of new commercial buildings within the city,” Baquilar said. “I’m also involved in the review and approval of encroachment projects, like if a resident wants to do work within a right of way.”
Before coming to Brentwood, Baquilar worked as a civil engineer in San Jose and Hayward for 19 years. He joined the city’s team in January of 2020 and said the past year has been interesting, but he is inspired by his team’s ability to keep projects moving despite the major setbacks created by the pandemic.
“Despite the downturn and the pandemic, I appreciate the ability of folks here to keep the development community going,” said Baquilar. “Despite the last fiscal year, we have delivered several development projects and capital projects, and I don’t see a lot of drop off compared to pre-pandemic times. I appreciate the resiliency of my team . . . from a customer service perspective I felt we were able to keep our standards up.”
One of Baquilar’s projects that may have caught the attention of Brentwood residents is the Downtown Alleyway Project, taking older city areas and bringing them up to current city standards. Another project he is excited about is the Vineyards at Marshcreek amphitheater. He said the project is still in the design phase and his team is gathering public input for the future city facility.
“In August we will do a public workshop open to everyone in the city, and at that point, we will be presenting updated conceptual drawings and getting some feedback,” he said. “We are still in the early phases of the project, but it has a lot of potential.”
Baquilar is a native of Hawaii who moved to California after finishing college. Since coming to the Bay Area, he said he’s fallen in love with the ‘mainland.’ One of his favorite parts of working in East County is the fresh produce.
“Soon after I started working, I learned about the cherry farms and the cherry picking, so that’s one thing I’ve enjoyed,” he said. “I like seeing all the farms that are open for picking, it’s been a great experience.”
Baquilar lives in the Bay Area with his wife and their two children. In their free time, the family enjoys travelling to locations all over the globe.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.