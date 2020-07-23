Meet the Manager: Gerry Lemus

Feature: Gerry Lemus
Agency: Veolia North America
There is a new project manager in town caring for the community’s water and wastewater facilities. Gerry Lemus took up his new position on June 29 after his predecessor, Bernie Sadler, moved out of state.
Lemus works for Veolia North America, the company contracted to manage and maintain the Discovery Bay water and wastewater system. Originally from Los Angeles, Lemus said coming to work in East County feels like coming home.
“Most of the time, my military career took me to the East Coast, and I just stayed there, but my whole family lives in LA, so I feel like I’m back home,” Lemus said.
Lemus retired from Army Special Ops, then began his career in water and wastewater in North Carolina and Delaware. When the opportunity to move west presented itself, he jumped at the chance.
“I’m working in the environment I like, and I had the opportunity to come back to California,” he said.
He now divides his time between office meetings and visits to the town’s facilities, ensuring things run smoothly and meet the ever-changing state standards.
He’s currently focused on learning the ropes of his new position and the upgrade of the town’s treatment plant, known as the denitrification project. This project is part of the effort to meet the government requirements for cleaning and discharging wastewater.
Lemus is currently looking for a home so he can bring his wife and their two sons from Delaware. He said his whole family is looking forward to being part of the Delta lifestyle.
“Once I get settled, I’ll be around a lot,” he said. “My little one likes water sports, and we will be camping as well. My oldest wants to Jet Ski.”
During his free time, Lemus said he reads contracts and regulations to stay up-to-date at work and volunteers at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oakley.
