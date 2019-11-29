Meet the Officer: Deputy Allison Kotchevar

Feature: Deputy Allison Kotchevar
Agency: Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office
Allison Kotchevar is a seven-year veteran of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. Born and raised in Contra Costa County, Kotchevar said she loves protecting and serving the place she grew up. When it came time for her to choose a department to serve in, the sheriff’s office was a no brainer.
“Contra Costa County is my home,” Kotchevar said. “I like the idea of having a large department, because it gives you the opportunity to move around, as opposed to a smaller department. Plus, I like the idea of working where I grew up and being able to serve my community, my family members and my friends.”
Kotchevar dreamed of being a police officer as a child, but initially went into banking after earning her business degree from California State University at Sacramento.
“I was not happy at all (in banking),” she admitted. “The desk job was not for me, and every day was the same, so I went back to an idea I had as a kid and I decided to go for it.”
Kotchevar switched career tracks and hasn’t looked back since. Within the sheriff’s office, she has worked at West County Detention Facility in Martinez, the department’s Bay Station House and the contract city of Orinda. Two years ago, she was assigned as one of Discovery Bay’s resident deputies. She said the people and the scenery have made this assignment great.
“Discovery Bay is one of the most beautiful places that I’ve worked,” Kotchevar said with a smile. “Every day, I get that sunset on Mt. Diablo and the view is just wonderful. And the people here are very nice. They’re hard working, normal people who live here and appreciate what we do.”
One of her favorite parts of the job is the community interaction she gets at local events. As a police officer, Kotchevar often encounters people on the worst day of their lives. She said participating in outreach programs or events like Coffee with a Deputy helps humanize her and her fellow officers.
Kotchevar can often be seen cruising Discovery Bay in her patrol car. During her free time, she enjoys eating at local restaurants or going for a run through the orchards.
