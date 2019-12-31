Feature: Jon Ovick
Agency: Bristow Middle School
Jon Ovick is an educator raised by educators.
With a father who retired from the position of superintendent of Contra Costa County schools and a mother who spent decades in the classroom, Ovick has education in his blood, though it wasn’t always in his plans.
“When I started at Chico, my major was hotel and resort management,” Ovick admitted. “Once I got up there, I tried to get a job at the Hilton and I couldn’t get a job.”
Ovick switched tracks to liberal studies and added a minor in special education. He graduated and earned his teaching credential as well as a special education credential. By that time, his mother was the director of curriculum instruction for the Liberty High School District. She recommended Brentwood to her son as a great town with great schools. Ovick took a job as a seventh-grade special education teacher at Bristow Middle School in 2000 and has loved every minute of his time in Brentwood.
“Nineteen years later, I’m still here, still at the school I started at,” he said.
Except for three years when he worked as a principal in Tracy, Ovick has spent his entire career at Bristow. He moved seamlessly from special education to administration when he realized there were many commonalities between the two job titles.
“As a special education teacher, I’ve worked with a lot of kids who had trauma in their lives . . . I really enjoyed being an advocate for them,” Ovick said. “I also had the opportunity to work with several teachers to make sure the accommodations were in place, so I knew that I enjoyed working with other teachers and adults . . . I saw the next step as going into administration because I felt I would have a larger impact on students in doing things that I enjoyed and that I felt I excelled at as a special education teacher.”
Ovick lives in Brentwood with his wife, Robin, and their two children. Robin also works for the Brentwood school district as a PE teacher at Mary Casey Black and Pioneer elementary schools.
Ovick said he enjoys living in Brentwood and wakes up every day excited to go to work.
“I enjoy the community; I feel that I am part of it,” he said. “I love the community and the parents I interact with. We have a phenomenal staff here that is dedicated, innovative and creative. We refer to Bristow as a family, and I feel that that’s true.”
