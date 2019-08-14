Guy Rognlien fulfills two important roles in Brentwood — he is the principal of Independence High School (IHS) and the director of community education.
In his primary role as principal, Rognlien has spent his days at IHS since 2015 helping students find an educational path to fit their needs and lead them to graduation. As director of community education, he oversees adult education, summer school for the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) and learning centers for credit recovery.
An average day for Rognlien includes conversations with his students and their teachers to ensure everyone is on track.
“I really enjoy seeing kids get something for the first time, or when families come to me at the end of the year and tell me that without our teachers and staff, (their student) would never have got here,” Rognlien said with a smile.
Rognlien described IHS as an alternative educational option school, where students who aren’t finding success at a larger school site, such as Heritage High School, can get the individualized attention and schedule they need to succeed.
Rognlien didn’t always see himself in educational administration. He originally planned on doing public relations work, and after earning a bachelor’s degree in communications, went to work for the Sacramento Kings. When the opportunity to earn a master’s degree in sports management presented itself, he took it, and began coaching at Pittsburg High School.
“While I was coaching, I had the opportunity to teach, and I got my teaching credential,” Rognlien said.
His career path kept moving forward, and he moved on to become athletic director, and eventually, assistant principal. During this time, he also earned his administrative credential. He has worked in administration since 1999 and been a part of LUHSD for the past 15 years.
When he isn’t working, Rognlien enjoys coaching his kids’ sports teams or cheering them on at games. A Brentwood resident, he can be seen all over town at community events and supporting local businesses.
