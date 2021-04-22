Feature: Veronica Polk
Agency: Principal, Old River Elementary
While Old River Elementary School students learned from home last fall, a new principal was introduced to the school’s staff.
Formerly an assistant principal at Liberty High School, Veronica Polk said she was excited to start a new chapter of her career in the Knightsen Elementary School District.
“When the position opened, I fell in love with the culture and the atmosphere in Knightsen,” Polk said. “Being from Chico, it was very reminiscent of how I grew up. Chico has a similar culture to Knightsen, and I felt comfortable with the small town and sense of community and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Polk has gathered a range of experience from working with special education students to teaching in the juvenile justice system. Locally, she has also taught at Krey Elementary School, O’Hara Park Middle School and Heritage High School. She has many family members working in education and said she knew she wanted to be a teacher from a young age. She earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and a minor in special education from Chico State, then a master’s degree in special education.
During her time at Old River, she has worked with her team to manage distance learning and then bring students back on campus in a hybrid learning schedule. She said she has enjoyed meeting her students for the first time and looks forward to a fresh start in the fall.
“It’s difficult coming in mid-year and in the middle of the pandemic, because you don’t get the same organic interaction you would normally get,” she said. “We have all made the best of it, but I am excited to plan for next year and make sure kids are engaged.”
Polk lives in Discovery Bay, where she enjoys spoiling her two French bulldogs. In her spare time, she works on her photography skills and planning her next travel destination.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.