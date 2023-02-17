Memorial service for Brentwood kayaking victim

BRENTWOOD—Friends and coworkers have organized a memorial service for Clinton Yoshio Koga, a 39-year-old Brentwood man who died while kayaking in Tomales Bay on Jan. 27. 

The service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 from 3-5 p.m. at  the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1101 McClarren Rd in Brentwood. All are welcome to come pay their respects.

Stephen Visbeck, a friend of Koga since childhood, helped to organize the memorial and to set up a GoFundMe site to solicit donations for Koga’s family. A union member of IBEW 1245, Koga worked for PG&E in Oakland. His coworkers noted that Koga left behind two children Kailey and Nohea, brother Ryan Koga and other family members who are devastated from the sudden loss. The website reported raising $16, 346 on Friday morning.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription