Memorial service for Brentwood kayaking victim

BRENTWOOD—Friends and coworkers have organized a memorial service for Clinton Yoshio Koga, a 39-year-old Brentwood man who died while kayaking in Tomales Bay on Jan. 27.
The service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 from 3-5 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1101 McClarren Rd in Brentwood. All are welcome to come pay their respects.
Stephen Visbeck, a friend of Koga since childhood, helped to organize the memorial and to set up a GoFundMe site to solicit donations for Koga’s family. A union member of IBEW 1245, Koga worked for PG&E in Oakland. His coworkers noted that Koga left behind two children Kailey and Nohea, brother Ryan Koga and other family members who are devastated from the sudden loss. The website reported raising $16, 346 on Friday morning.
Koga reportedly launched a kayak on Jan. 27 from the Lawson’s Landing campground to remove a crabbing cage after fishing with friends, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. At about 6:29 p.m. a friend reported him missing.
An intensive search was completed by multiple first responders including the Marin County Fire Department, the Marin County Dive team, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, and the Coast Guard. Despite extensive search efforts Koga was not located, and search efforts were suspended. On Wednesday Feb. 1, his body was recovered by a volunteer aquatic search group, California Recovery Divers.
Visbeck noted, “I have the honor of saying that I was best friends with Clinton for 23 years. Clinton was like a brother to me. He is also my niece’s father. Clinton was an amazing person in so many ways; he had a way of making anybody smile and laugh, even in hard times… My heart and prayers go out to the Koga family during this tough time. Although Clint is no longer physically here with us, his spirit still lives on, and will continue to live on forever.”
Koga graduated from Liberty High School in 2001.
