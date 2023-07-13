Merrill Gardens celebrates first year
Photo by Greg Robinson

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and directors helped celebrate the one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting recently at Merrill Gardens Senior Living with all the residents. If you are looking for a great place for mom or grandma, check out Merrill Gardens at 2600 Balfour Road in Brentwood or call 925-297-6841 and ask for Jennifer.

