On Saturday, April 24, 2021, there will be an event in the gazebo of Brentwood’s City Park that will stand out amongst the backdrop of the pandemic, which left many without their typical celebrations.
The event will host up to five weddings in a single day, as Candice Calcote, owner of Ink & Magic, aims to bring a sense of matrimonial excitement to couples looking for another option.
Many who were engaged or became engaged since last March have been facing challenges as they have tried to plan their events. Such couples have been facing delays in obtaining marriage licenses and cancellations by venues and vendors, on top of uncertainty for the health of themselves and their guests. As a way to usher in the summer wedding season, this event will be a reminder that love can grow and be shared, even in the darkest of times.
Each couple will have the opportunity to be married in a microwedding, which is a brief ceremony in front of only a handful of guests, and enjoy a toast and dessert, in addition to having time with a professional photographer for pictures around the other beautiful elements in the park.
Ink & Magic is a small business that assists residents and visitors to the Bay Area and Santa Clarita Valley by offering officiant and notary services. They can help their clients sign on the dotted line and have their legal wishes recognized.
When officiating events, Ink & Magic supports people connecting in celebration; whether it is people forging a life together or in remembering how someone lived. When being an impartial witness as a notary, Ink & Magic aids individuals by verifying signer’s identities and administering oaths, in addition to collaborating with homeowners associations for their annual elections.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.