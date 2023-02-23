The Winthrop Family would like to thank all those who sent cards, flowers, spiritual bouquets, Masses, made phone calls, said rosaries, sent memorial gifts and visited during our husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Bill’s illness and death.
He and we have appreciated and been comforted by your thoughtfulness and goodness. You will never be forgotten.
We would also like to thank those who cared for Bill during his last year at Desired Peace Home Care, Hospice and Kaiser hospital.
