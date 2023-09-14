Antioch issues proclamation for the late White Pony Express founder

CONNOR

The city of Antioch issued a proclamation on Aug. 22 in honor of Dr. Carol Weyland Conner, the founder of White Pony Express. She died on April 22, 2023. Over the last 10 years, White Pony Express has delivered millions of pounds of fresh food to Antioch residents.

Conner, 80, was spiritual director of Sufism Reoriented, founder of White Pony Express and Following Francis.

Conner was a psychologist, teacher, and the murshida, or spiritual director, of Sufism Reoriented (sufismreoriented.org) an American spiritual school founded in 1952 by Meher Baba that honors all spiritual traditions and the essential unity of all life. In recent years, Conner won national prominence and numerous civic awards for the volunteer service programs she founded, Following Francis and White Pony Express, which seek to help the impoverished.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.