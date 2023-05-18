Gabriela Gonzalez of Antioch was named to the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University for the spring 2023 semester. Students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade-point-average are named to the Dean’s List. Gonzalez is a political science major in her junior year.
Antioch woman makes Dean’s List at Bob Jones University
