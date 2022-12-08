Brentwood BSA has a new Eagle Scout

Allison Bell completed her Board of Review for Eagle Scout rank on July 23 at Philmont Scout Ranch.
Allison has been a member of Scouts BSA troop in Brentwood since Feb. 1, 2019. She is a junior at Vista Oaks Charter School in Byron. Her project benefited the physical education department at her alma mater; Loma Vista Elementary.
She made Nine Square in the Air sets that are portable and allow 18 students to play at a time. Her project was meaningful to her because it allows for multiple options during rainy days and a variety of physical education equipment.
