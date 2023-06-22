Brentwood Rotary announces Rotarian of the Year
Photo by Greg Robinson

Outgoing president Dan Torres has announced that Leah Rodrigue is the 2023 Rotarian of the Year. Rodrigue served as co-chair of public image, served on several committees, and led the club in getting a $15,000 grant to help the Village Community Resource Center to purchase modular desks and STEM supplies -- a 15-month project in the making.

