Celebrating 40 years

Sherrie and Stuart Hamilton of Antioch celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on March 14, 2021. They marked the day with a gourmet picnic lunch, hiking and wine tasting in the Sierra Foothills. They are blessed with three children and four grandchildren, and are grateful for their 40 wonderful years together.

