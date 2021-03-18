Celebrating 40 years

Sherrie and Stuart Hamilton of Antioch celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on March 14, 2021. They marked the day with a gourmet picnic lunch, hiking and wine tasting in the Sierra Foothills. They are blessed with three children and four grandchildren, and are grateful for their 40 wonderful years together.
- Updated
The Announcement Planner provides the information you need to celebrate your happy news! Click on the image to download.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- City of Brentwood welcomes Creative Communal Makers Market to downtown
- Contra Costa County moving to red tier Sunday, March 14
- New awnings going up in downtown Brentwood
- Byron, Knightsen school districts welcome students back to campus
- Former Freedom High School field star shines at San Jose State
- Upgrading Liberty High School
- Brentwood fills planning commission seats
- Town of Discovery Bay reviews projects, future plans
- Treatment planned for Discovery Bay algae
- Brentwood City Council turns down Bridle Gate development
Videos
Collections
- U-pick strawberries 3-12-2021
- [Photos] Shooting at Target in Antioch
- LHS demolition
- [Photos] March 2021 Pets
- Bethel Island boat fire
- [Photos] Freedom vs. Liberty boys' cross country
- [Photos] Brentwood Police apprehend man with a knife
- [Photos] Freedom vs Liberty girls' cross country
- [Photos] Antioch drive-by shooting
- Timber Point Elem. School 3-15-2021
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.