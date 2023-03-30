Centenarians to be honored

Cogir of Brentwood Senior Living is hosting a March monthly celebration for two Brentwood centenarians, Lillian Hinrichs and Dr. Joe Poco. Hinrichs was born March 10 in 1921, and Poco was born March 22 in 1923. The celebration is March 31 at 3 p.m.
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
- Updated
The Announcement Planner provides the information you need to celebrate your happy news! Click on the image to download.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- A mouth-watering ‘hidden gem’ in Byron
- Antioch loses Amtrak station to Oakley
- Planned Highway 4 shutdown didn't happen
- Oakley police arrest man with loaded “ghost” gun
- Heritage team, coaches lead blind hurdler to award
- Antioch man charged with murder in triple stabbing
- Bureaucracy blocks repairs to historic building
- Liberty football looks for JV coaches
- After school commute halted after collision near Sand Creek
- Cities update plans for housing needs
Videos
Collections
- [photos] Antioch loses Amtrak station to Oakley
- [photos] Nunn school pumped up over Flat Stanley book
- [photos] A mouth-watering 'hidden gem' in Byron
- [Photos] Commute Collision
- [photos] Silvergate opens the door to luxury in Brentwood
- [Photos] City of Oakley honors Alexis Gabe
- [photos] Guitars Not Guns graduates first class since 2020
- [Photos] Antioch city manager placed on leave
- ‘Stay true to yourself and you'll go far...' These are the prophetic and chilling final Twitter posts of stars before their tragic deaths
- [photos] Heritage team, coaches lead blind hurdler to award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.