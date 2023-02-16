Dean's List honors

Blake Hengel of Brentwood was recently named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne.
To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a grade-point average of 3.4 or better.
Sierra Hinds of Brentwood was recently named to the Dean’s List at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore. for the fall 2022 semester. Hinds is a senior majoring in engineering.
