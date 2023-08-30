Dinner with old friends – for the last time

Monday, Aug. 21 marked a 22-year friendship with local business owners of Sweeney’s Bar & Grill, Peter and Veronica Charitou.  They hosted a retirement celebration for family, friends and over a decade of faithful customers in genuine “Peter” style.

The back patio was filled with love, friendship and admiration for this amazing family that weathered every storm and welcomed this community with open arms to a place most of us called “home”. No matter whether you were celebrating a special occasion, out for a date night or just coming in for a fabulous meal, Sweeney’s was the place to be.  Great food, great service, great conversation and guaranteed to be another memory with fellow customers and friends.

The emotions were high as we all made our way to congratulate them on their retirement, sharing our best memories and gratitude for their friendship and courtesies to all who walked through the door.  Several past employees came to share a fond farewell to not just their employer, but their lifelong friend.  Many of us held on to every moment, knowing this was our last Sweeney’s visit.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.