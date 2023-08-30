Dinner with old friends – for the last time

Monday, Aug. 21 marked a 22-year friendship with local business owners of Sweeney’s Bar & Grill, Peter and Veronica Charitou. They hosted a retirement celebration for family, friends and over a decade of faithful customers in genuine “Peter” style.
The back patio was filled with love, friendship and admiration for this amazing family that weathered every storm and welcomed this community with open arms to a place most of us called “home”. No matter whether you were celebrating a special occasion, out for a date night or just coming in for a fabulous meal, Sweeney’s was the place to be. Great food, great service, great conversation and guaranteed to be another memory with fellow customers and friends.
The emotions were high as we all made our way to congratulate them on their retirement, sharing our best memories and gratitude for their friendship and courtesies to all who walked through the door. Several past employees came to share a fond farewell to not just their employer, but their lifelong friend. Many of us held on to every moment, knowing this was our last Sweeney’s visit.
When the DJ Dino called speakers to the microphone to say a few words, it was then we realized that this bittersweet celebration was truly our final goodbye. Longtime friend and faithful customer Julie James read a touching letter from her husband Mark who was unable to attend, saying “To Peter and Veronica and your amazing staff . . . you’ve filled our bellies, you’ve filled our glasses, but most importantly, you’ve forever filled our hearts.”
Then, Peter and Veronica’s son Mathew, who went from server to manager when his mom developed a life-threatening illness that took his parents away on a two-year journey toward recovery, began to speak. For those of us who have supported this local business for 22 years, especially under Mathew’s reign, this was when the tears started falling. “Imagine that you get a call, and they tell you Barry Bonds got hurt and you need to take his place,” Mathew said as he explained his journey to hold the family business together during this hardship. The guests applauded his efforts with loud whistles and cheers.
Then Demitri, their youngest and the one we all saw greeting customers at age 3 with his dark curly hair, said “My parents are rock stars, and we couldn’t be happier for them to retire.”
The Swisher Family came out in force to celebrate with the Charitous and talked about the many visits they made for every occasion, most lasting until closing time with their amazing friends. “We have been blessed to have had four generations walk through those doors. The Charitous and their team always treated us no less than family. We are happy for their next adventure but can’t keep from mourning a truly special and integral part of downtown Brentwood,” said Dafne Swisher. Alex and Vera Borbon, who never missed their weekly visit at their favorite table in the back of the restaurant said, “Sweeney’s was home, and they will always be our family.”
Peter’s words after speeches included his love for his family, friends, community and the restaurant he dearly loved. Peter loves to cook, but more importantly to bring his masterpieces to all to enjoy. Your table was often visited by Peter during a busy night, just for a quick 'hello' and to say 'thank you for coming in' and often to ask about your family and to send a cordial 'hello' to them. This type of customer service is not taught, it is lived.
I think I speak on behalf of all of Sweeney’s “regulars” when I say we will cherish the memories, hold dear our friendships and always remember the legacy they left on this small town with their kindness, generosity and the “best damn steaks you could ever eat.”
God Bless and thank you all for the memories!
