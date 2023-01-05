Former Heritage High student graduates from Marine Corps boot camp

Private First Class Logan Schneider, 19, of Discovery Bay, Calif., graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Dec. 9, 2022.
Schneider successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in Kilo Company, Training Platoon 3235.
While in recruit training, Schneider was a squad leader and qualified as an expert in the marksmanship course. As a student at Heritage High School, Schneider completed four years in the Air Force Junior ROTC program.
