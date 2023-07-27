Happy birthday, ladies!

The Antioch United Methodist Church On The Rock feted (left) May Schrader’s 103rd birthday and (right) Bonnie Dunham’s 95th birthday on July 17 after the Sunday church service. They are both so blessed by God for their longevity. May they be encouraged because they are loved by so many.
- Updated
