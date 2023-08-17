Heritage High AFJROTC teacher wins recognition

Master Sergeant (MSgt) Rebecca Pash, the Aerospace Science instructor at Heritage High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) program, surpassed instructors from over 100 units to earn Air Force JROTC Western Region Instructor of the Year honors for School Year 2023.
Pash’s innovative teaching methods, combined with her passion for instilling values such as leadership, discipline, and teamwork, have significantly and benefited her cadets’ lives. Through her guidance and mentorship, she has inspired her cadets to set goals and reach their full potential, according to a press release.
Pash’s extended beyond the classroom and into the community. She organized various initiatives that benefited both the cadets and residents. From curriculum-in-action trips to historic sites and science centers to community-focused service events, she facilitated hands-on learning experiences while instilling a sense of responsibility and civic engagement in her cadets.
