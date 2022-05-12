Heritage High freshman Jack Roberts is multi-talented. Aside from being a great student and baseball player, he is also a musical star. He recently performed the Star-Spangled Banner on his saxophone before the team’s game against Liberty on May 7. To view a video, visit https://bit.ly/39NrZk1
Heritage High School freshman hits baseballs and the right notes
