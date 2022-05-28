Heritage High School students Santiago Carrascal (left) and Sebastian Carrascal (right) both recently achieved Eagle Rank with Troop 93 in Brentwood. The twins celebrated their Eagle Court of Honor Wednesday, May 18, at Cornerstone Fellowship in Brentwood. Santiago’s Eagle project benefited Shepherd’s Gate Women’s Shelter in Brentwood and Sebastian’s Eagle project benefited Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood. Both boys are seniors in high school this year and off to college next year.
