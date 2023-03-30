Hospice of the East Bay CEO Hatton retires

Cindy Hatton, a leader in the world of hospice care and a compassionate CEO for Hospice East Bay, has retired.
Hatton joined Hospice East Bay in 2009. Under her leadership, the organization grew tremendously. Through her commitment to the mission of providing compassionate end-of-life care to patients and their families, Hospice East Bay became a place of hope and comfort for those in need.
