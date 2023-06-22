Liberty High seniors received Lions Club scholarships
Photo by Gail Pinnell

The Byron Delta Lions Club presented two $1,000 scholarships on May 23 to Karissa DePaola and Logan Bigler, two senior students at the Liberty High School Scholarship Night. This is the first year that the club has provided scholarships, and it plans to continue doing so as long as their fundraising efforts support it. Since the Lions Club International motto is “ We Serve,” the criteria for the award winners was heavily based upon community service. The Byron Delta Lions Club Scholarship Committee of Mary Vinciguerra, Rosalie Anderson, Pay Kanyuh and Gail Pinnell represented the club at the event.

