Lions Club of Brentwood installs new officers

Photos courtesy of Skip Zehnder

The Brentwood Lions Club appointed a number of new officers, including a new president, during their 94th annual event at De Luna Ranch.

The Lions Club of Brentwood held their 94th Annual Installation of Officers on Saturday, June 17 at the De Luna Ranch on Balfour Road. The Installing Officer was Past District Governor Duke Dunham from Pittsburg. Also in attendance was International Director Ken Ibarra from San Bruno.

The President’s gavel was passed from outgoing President Phil Avila to incoming President Calvin “Skip” Zehnder. President Skip transferred to the Brentwood Lions from Rossmoor Lions in Walnut Creek two years ago when he and his wife moved to Discovery Bay. His wife, Karen, was installed as Secretary of the club.

Skip is a Past District Governor and has served as president of three other clubs.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.