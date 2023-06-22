Lions Club of Brentwood installs new officers

The Lions Club of Brentwood held their 94th Annual Installation of Officers on Saturday, June 17 at the De Luna Ranch on Balfour Road. The Installing Officer was Past District Governor Duke Dunham from Pittsburg. Also in attendance was International Director Ken Ibarra from San Bruno.
The President’s gavel was passed from outgoing President Phil Avila to incoming President Calvin “Skip” Zehnder. President Skip transferred to the Brentwood Lions from Rossmoor Lions in Walnut Creek two years ago when he and his wife moved to Discovery Bay. His wife, Karen, was installed as Secretary of the club.
Skip is a Past District Governor and has served as president of three other clubs.
The other officers installed were Immediate Past President Phil Avila, 1st Vice President Billy Vance, 2nd Vice President John Meyer, Treasurer Laura Avila, Marketing Chair Chad Stone, Membership Chair Dave Ciruli, Service Chair Danny Raymond, Tail Twister Fred Ginsler, Lion Tamer Rod Linn, Program Chair Mike Hayes, Lifetime Directors Rene and Maggie De Luna, Directors Barbara Pilling, Ken Koodrich, Sandy Sellers and Liz Ramirez.
Lion Danny Raymond was awarded the coveted Lion Of The Year award by Avila for his many years of dedication to the Lions’ cause.
The Lions Club of Brentwood has 42 members along with 2 new members who will be installed at their next meeting. The Lions Clubs International is a service organization whose mission is to serve our fellow man. We have 1.5 million members in over 200 countries. The main focuses are the visually impaired, hearing impaired, the hungry, senior citizens and our youth.
The club meets the first Wednesday each month at Straw Hat Pizza on Lone Tree at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.