Jennifer Hansen is a 2018 graduate of Liberty High School. After high school, she attended Southern Oregon University, then decided to join the United States Marine Corps, a dream she since she was young. She went through 13 weeks of training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) at Parris Island, South Carolina. She graduated from MCRD on Feb. 28, 2020, with the rank of Private First Class, from Third Training Battalion, India Company, Platoon 3016. She is currently at the Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, California, for her combat training. Soon she’ll be going to her next assignment.
