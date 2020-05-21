Justin Pahule

Justin Pahule, 20, graduated from Liberty High School in 2018 and worked for AMC at the Streets of Brentwood until he decided to enlist in the USMC in the fall of 2019. He graduated April 24, 2020, as Private First Class and Platoon Guide of Mike Company 3261. His entire family is extremely proud of his accomplishments!

