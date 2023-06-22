Medical honor student nominated for award
Submitted photo

Jewel Milan-Rose Baker, a junior and honor student at Dozier-Libbey Medical High School in Antioch, has been nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence for outstanding academic achievement, leadership potential, and determination to serve humanity in medicine. Honorees will attend a conference next week in Boston where the awards will be bestowed.Baker said she wants to become a neurosurgeon or general surgeon. She is a member of the school Key Club and will be participating as a member of the Leadership Club and vice-presidential candidate of the senior class in the fall of 2023-2024. Outside of school, she enjoys reading and gardening, volunteering at the Antioch Library, lending a hand at the senior center when needed, and spending time with family and friends as much as possible.

