New Eagle Scout
Submitted photo

Jared Melendez, a senior at Heritage High School, reached the rank of Eagle Scout on April 20. He was a scout in Troop 2020, chartered by Brentwood’s American Legion, Post 202. Melendez’s Eagle project involved purchasing and installing backpack hooks for six classrooms at Ron Nunn Elementary, his former elementary school. Melendez started as a Cub Scout, and has been a part of the Scouting Boy Scouts of America program for seven years, and is now an adult leader in Troop 2020. He has also had success in his high school career, lettering in academics, choir and band.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription