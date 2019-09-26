Ryan Ybarra, Eagle Scout

We are happy to announce Ryan Ybarra, a junior at Heritage High School, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Ryan was awarded his rank on July 25 and his Court of Honor ceremony will be held on Nov. 2. For his project, he led a large group of scouts and adults in creating three planter boxes at Resurrection Ministries that will serve as a centerpiece of what he hopes someday will be a thriving gardening ministry. Along the way, Ryan has earned national outdoor achievement awards and 33 merit badges. Ryan is a member of both the Order of the Arrow and the Wolfeboro Pioneers. Ryan has held several leadership positions, including scribe, patrol leader and currently, assistant senior patrol leader. Ryan has camped, hiked and provided countless service hours to our community and has also completed National Youth Leadership Training.
